Flamingo missiles became a new chance for Ukraine to win the war
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Flamingo missiles became a new chance for Ukraine to win the war

Flamingo missiles are Ukraine's new trump card
Читати українською
Source:  Atlantic Council

The Atlantic Council editorial board has concluded that Ukraine’s FP-5 Flamingo long-range cruise missiles could indeed change the course of the war. However, to do so, Ukraine must establish a process for their mass production.

Points of attention

  • Flamingo missiles, with a claimed maximum flight range of 3,000 kilometers and a payload of over 1,000 kilograms, outshine traditional drones in power and effectiveness.
  • Experts believe that Ukraine's long-range missiles can significantly weaken the material military base of the aggressor country, turning the tide of the conflict.

Flamingo missiles are Ukraine's new trump card

Experts believe that they can exhaust the logistics and economy of the Russian rear.

However, to do this, Ukraine must organize the mass production of these missiles.

The editorial board of the Atlantic Council draws attention to the recent strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Votkino military plant in Udmurtia.

What is important to understand is that it is located 1,400 km from the front line.

It is there that they develop the Iskander-M, Oreshnik, and Topol-M missiles, with which the Russian invaders cynically strike peaceful Ukrainian cities.

With a claimed maximum flight range of about three thousand kilometers and a payload of over a thousand kilograms, the Flamingos are much more powerful than the drones that Ukraine typically uses for strikes.

According to experts, Ukrainian drones have already destroyed the myth about Russian air defense, which supposedly "has no analogues."

The Atlantic Council believes that long-range missiles can simply destroy the material military base of the aggressor country.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin's war machine is starting to collapse from within — analysts
Putin has new serious problems
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
We may face difficulties in obtaining missiles and weapons — Zelensky
Zelenskyy assessed the situation in the Middle East
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky predicts Orban's defeat in the elections
Zelensky believes in restoring friendship with Hungary

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?