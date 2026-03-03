The Atlantic Council editorial board has concluded that Ukraine’s FP-5 Flamingo long-range cruise missiles could indeed change the course of the war. However, to do so, Ukraine must establish a process for their mass production.
Points of attention
- Flamingo missiles, with a claimed maximum flight range of 3,000 kilometers and a payload of over 1,000 kilograms, outshine traditional drones in power and effectiveness.
- Experts believe that Ukraine's long-range missiles can significantly weaken the material military base of the aggressor country, turning the tide of the conflict.
Flamingo missiles are Ukraine's new trump card
Experts believe that they can exhaust the logistics and economy of the Russian rear.
However, to do this, Ukraine must organize the mass production of these missiles.
The editorial board of the Atlantic Council draws attention to the recent strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Votkino military plant in Udmurtia.
What is important to understand is that it is located 1,400 km from the front line.
It is there that they develop the Iskander-M, Oreshnik, and Topol-M missiles, with which the Russian invaders cynically strike peaceful Ukrainian cities.
According to experts, Ukrainian drones have already destroyed the myth about Russian air defense, which supposedly "has no analogues."
The Atlantic Council believes that long-range missiles can simply destroy the material military base of the aggressor country.
