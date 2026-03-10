Russia attacked Dnipro and Kharkiv — 14 wounded

The Russian army carried out a new airstrike on the Dnieper, hitting a multi-story building. According to the latest data, 10 people were injured. Another 4 victims are known in Kharkiv after enemy attacks.
The aftermath of Russia's attacks on the Dnipro and Kharkiv — the latest details
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha, made a statement on this occasion.
According to him, a fire broke out in the city after the Russian attack.
Initially, it was reported that a 29-year-old woman was hospitalized. Doctors assessed her condition as moderate.
In addition, a 60-year-old civilian was treated at the scene by medics.
Over time, the number of victims began to grow rapidly.
On the morning of March 10, it became known that Russian invaders had struck the Kholodnohirsk district of Kharkiv.
In addition, a drone hit a road between houses in the private sector.
As the mayor of Kharkiv later clarified, the number of victims increased to four, including a 10-year-old girl.
