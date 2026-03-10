Russia attacked Dnipro and Kharkiv — 14 wounded
Russia attacked Dnipro and Kharkiv — 14 wounded

State Emergency Service
The aftermath of Russia's attacks on the Dnipro and Kharkiv — the latest details
The Russian army carried out a new airstrike on the Dnieper, hitting a multi-story building. According to the latest data, 10 people were injured. Another 4 victims are known in Kharkiv after enemy attacks.

  • Authorities and emergency services are actively working to assess the situation, provide medical assistance, and eliminate the impact of the attacks.
  • The attacks highlight the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the urgent need for international intervention to ensure peace and safety in the region.

The aftermath of Russia's attacks on the Dnipro and Kharkiv — the latest details

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha, made a statement on this occasion.

According to him, a fire broke out in the city after the Russian attack.

The blast wave damaged a multi-story building and a bank building, Ganzha added.

Initially, it was reported that a 29-year-old woman was hospitalized. Doctors assessed her condition as moderate.

In addition, a 60-year-old civilian was treated at the scene by medics.

Over time, the number of victims began to grow rapidly.

"Among the injured is a 12-year-old boy. Medics are providing him with all the necessary assistance," Ganzha emphasized.

On the morning of March 10, it became known that Russian invaders had struck the Kholodnohirsk district of Kharkiv.

Private houses and outbuildings were damaged... Rescuers, medics, and municipal services are working at the scene. The area is being surveyed and the consequences of the impact are being eliminated, — said the city mayor, Igor Terekhov.

In addition, a drone hit a road between houses in the private sector.

As the mayor of Kharkiv later clarified, the number of victims increased to four, including a 10-year-old girl.

