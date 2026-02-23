Syrsky announced the success of the counter-offensive operations of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the south
Ukraine
Syrsky announced the success of the counter-offensive operations of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the south

Syrsky
The Ukrainian Defense Forces liberated eight settlements and about 400 square kilometers of territory during the offensive in the south.

  • The Ukrainian Defense Forces have successfully conducted a counteroffensive in southern Ukraine, liberating eight settlements and 400 square kilometers of territory.
  • Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky highlights the complexity of the situation in the south but emphasizes the success of the operations of Ukrainian soldiers.

The AFU are conducting a successful counteroffensive in southern Ukraine — Syrsky

This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky.

The situation in this area (in the Southern Operational Zone — ed.) is complex. The enemy continues to exert pressure, actively using small assault groups for infiltration, using artillery, unmanned aerial vehicles, and in some places armored vehicles.

Oleksandr Syrsky

Oleksandr Syrsky

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

According to him, despite this, Ukrainian soldiers are not only holding the defense but also successfully operating in an offensive operation.

Thus, since the end of January this year, in the Oleksandrivka direction, the DShV group and related units have regained control over 400 square kilometers of territory and eight settlements.

I had the honor of personally commending the servicemen of the 82nd and 95th Airborne Assault Brigades for their courage, endurance, and professionalism in battle.

On February 22, it was reported that the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were conducting an active operation in the Oleksandrivka direction. The main goal was to disrupt the Russian Federation's plans to advance in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhia regions.

Ukraine
Ukraine
Ukraine
