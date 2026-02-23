The Ukrainian Defense Forces liberated eight settlements and about 400 square kilometers of territory during the offensive in the south.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces have successfully conducted a counteroffensive in southern Ukraine, liberating eight settlements and 400 square kilometers of territory.
- Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky highlights the complexity of the situation in the south but emphasizes the success of the operations of Ukrainian soldiers.
The AFU are conducting a successful counteroffensive in southern Ukraine — Syrsky
This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky.
According to him, despite this, Ukrainian soldiers are not only holding the defense but also successfully operating in an offensive operation.
Thus, since the end of January this year, in the Oleksandrivka direction, the DShV group and related units have regained control over 400 square kilometers of territory and eight settlements.
On February 22, it was reported that the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were conducting an active operation in the Oleksandrivka direction. The main goal was to disrupt the Russian Federation's plans to advance in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhia regions.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-