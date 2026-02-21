Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that the Defense Forces of Ukraine have liberated 300 km². According to the president, the defenders managed to do this in the southern direction.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian soldiers faced operational challenges but managed to make strategic gains, demonstrating their resilience and determination.
- Specific details about the timing of the territorial liberation are not disclosed, emphasizing the focus on ongoing success in the conflict.
Zelenskyy confirmed new successes of the Ukrainian army
The Head of State drew attention to the fact that the team of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is demanding that Kyiv simply give them the entire Donetsk region at a time when the Ukrainian Defense Forces are successfully conducting an offensive on the southern front.
Despite this, the Ukrainian leader decided not to specify the period of time over which the indicated territories were liberated.
However, Volodymyr Zelenskyy still admitted that Ukraine actually successfully took advantage of the fact that the Russian army lost access to Starlink.
According to the head of state, Ukrainian soldiers also faced the problem of interruptions in the operation of terminals.
Against this background, the president added that the problems faced by the Russian side are "much more serious."
