Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that the Defense Forces of Ukraine have liberated 300 km². According to the president, the defenders managed to do this in the southern direction.

Zelenskyy confirmed new successes of the Ukrainian army

The Head of State drew attention to the fact that the team of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is demanding that Kyiv simply give them the entire Donetsk region at a time when the Ukrainian Defense Forces are successfully conducting an offensive on the southern front.

I won't go into details, but I can congratulate our army, as of today 300 sq. km. in the south have been liberated. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Despite this, the Ukrainian leader decided not to specify the period of time over which the indicated territories were liberated.

However, Volodymyr Zelenskyy still admitted that Ukraine actually successfully took advantage of the fact that the Russian army lost access to Starlink.

According to the head of state, Ukrainian soldiers also faced the problem of interruptions in the operation of terminals.