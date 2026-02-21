Ukrainian soldiers liberated 300 km² in the southern direction
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukrainian soldiers liberated 300 km² in the southern direction

Zelenskyy confirmed new successes of the Ukrainian army
Читати українською
Source:  AFP

Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that the Defense Forces of Ukraine have liberated 300 km². According to the president, the defenders managed to do this in the southern direction.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian soldiers faced operational challenges but managed to make strategic gains, demonstrating their resilience and determination.
  • Specific details about the timing of the territorial liberation are not disclosed, emphasizing the focus on ongoing success in the conflict.

Zelenskyy confirmed new successes of the Ukrainian army

The Head of State drew attention to the fact that the team of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is demanding that Kyiv simply give them the entire Donetsk region at a time when the Ukrainian Defense Forces are successfully conducting an offensive on the southern front.

I won't go into details, but I can congratulate our army, as of today 300 sq. km. in the south have been liberated.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Despite this, the Ukrainian leader decided not to specify the period of time over which the indicated territories were liberated.

However, Volodymyr Zelenskyy still admitted that Ukraine actually successfully took advantage of the fact that the Russian army lost access to Starlink.

According to the head of state, Ukrainian soldiers also faced the problem of interruptions in the operation of terminals.

Against this background, the president added that the problems faced by the Russian side are "much more serious."

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Sweden is ready to sell Gripen fighters to Ukraine
Gripen aircraft for the Armed Forces of Ukraine can be purchased with EU money
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Brutal anti-record: Russia attacked Ukraine with 91 ballistic missiles in January
Ministry of Defence Ukraine
ballistic missile
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian Army Found an "Alternative" to Starlink, but It Got Even Worse
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Russian soldiers suffer because of Gazprom terminals

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?