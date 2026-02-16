Brutal anti-record: Russia attacked Ukraine with 91 ballistic missiles in January

Russia launched 91 ballistic missiles at Ukraine in January

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

This is the highest monthly figure during the war. Therefore, the Ministry of Defense is working to accelerate the supply of missiles for the MIM-104 Patriot, the most effective anti-aircraft missile system in service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In particular, during the recent Ramstein, an agreement was reached on the urgent delivery of missiles from the warehouses of European partners.

Patriot complexes are armed with three types of missiles: