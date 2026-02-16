Brutal anti-record: Russia attacked Ukraine with 91 ballistic missiles in January
Ukraine
Ministry of Defence Ukraine

Ministry of Defence Ukraine
ballistic missile
The Russians launched 91 ballistic missiles at Ukraine in January 2026.

  • Russia's aggressive act of launching 91 ballistic missiles at Ukraine in January 2026 marks a grim anti-record during the ongoing conflict.
  • The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is actively working to enhance defense capabilities and expedite the delivery of missiles for the MIM-104 Patriot anti-aircraft missile system.

Russia launched 91 ballistic missiles at Ukraine in January

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

This is the highest monthly figure during the war. Therefore, the Ministry of Defense is working to accelerate the supply of missiles for the MIM-104 Patriot, the most effective anti-aircraft missile system in service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In particular, during the recent Ramstein, an agreement was reached on the urgent delivery of missiles from the warehouses of European partners.

Patriot complexes are armed with three types of missiles:

  • RAS-2 is the very first missile for Patriot. It has high-explosive fragmentation warheads that explode in front of an air target, creating a cloud of debris. Such missiles are effective against aerodynamic targets — aircraft or cruise missiles, in particular, they are capable of hitting aircraft at an altitude of up to 24 km and at a distance of up to 160 km.

  • PAC-3 CRI are highly maneuverable interceptor missiles. They develop a fairly high speed and directly hit the target. Thus, these missiles use the kinetic principle of destruction to destroy them. They are effective against hypersonic aeroballistic targets, they are able to intercept them at an altitude of up to 20 km and at a distance of up to 40 km.

  • PAC-3 MSE — the newest and most effective interceptor missiles with an improved engine and high maneuverability. Also engage targets on the kinetic principle, but have better dynamics and maneuverability. PAC-3 MSE missiles are capable of engaging ballistic targets at altitudes of up to 24 km and at ranges of up to 60 km.

