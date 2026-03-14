19 injured in Zaporizhia due to Russian airstrike
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Ukraine
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19 injured in Zaporizhia due to Russian airstrike

Ivan Fedorov
Zaporizhzhia
Читати українською

Already 19 wounded, including three children - the number of victims from the enemy attack on Zaporizhia on the afternoon of March 14 is increasing.

Points of attention

  • Nineteen people, including children, were injured in Zaporizhia due to a Russian airstrike, with some victims in critical condition.
  • The injured individuals are receiving essential medical care for fractures, shrapnel wounds, bruises, and open wounds.

Russian airstrike injures 19 residents of Zaporizhzhia

People have fractures, shrapnel wounds, bruises, and open wounds.

A 17-year-old boy with shrapnel wounds — he is in serious condition — and a 15-year-old girl needed medical attention. She has an acute stress reaction.

All victims are provided with necessary assistance.

Another child in Zaporizhia required medical attention as a result of a Russian attack. The total number of injured has increased to 19.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.

A four-year-old boy also needed medical help.

Ivan Fedorov

Ivan Fedorov

Head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA

Thus, the number of people injured as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhia increased to 19 people.

The Russian army hit the city with four guided aerial bombs. One person was killed.

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Russia launched airstrikes on Zaporizhia — one person was killed and one was injured
Ivan Fedorov
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Russian airstrike on Zaporizhia — number of casualties increases
Ivan Fedorov
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