19 injured in Zaporizhia due to Russian airstrike

Already 19 wounded, including three children - the number of victims from the enemy attack on Zaporizhia on the afternoon of March 14 is increasing.

Russian airstrike injures 19 residents of Zaporizhzhia

People have fractures, shrapnel wounds, bruises, and open wounds.

A 17-year-old boy with shrapnel wounds — he is in serious condition — and a 15-year-old girl needed medical attention. She has an acute stress reaction.

All victims are provided with necessary assistance.

Another child in Zaporizhia required medical attention as a result of a Russian attack. The total number of injured has increased to 19. Share

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.

A four-year-old boy also needed medical help. Ivan Fedorov Head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA

Thus, the number of people injured as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhia increased to 19 people.