Russia launched airstrikes on Zaporizhia — one person was killed and one was injured
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Ukraine
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Russia launched airstrikes on Zaporizhia — one person was killed and one was injured

Ivan Fedorov
Zaporizhia
Читати українською

The enemy struck Zaporizhia on the afternoon of March 14, resulting in fires, one person was killed, and there were wounded.

Points of attention

  • Russia conducted airstrikes on Zaporizhia on March 14, causing fires, casualties, and damaging residential areas.
  • The initial consequences of the attack included one person killed, seven people injured, and a building damaged.

Russia attacked Zaporizhia: there are wounded and one dead

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.

One person was injured, an apartment building was damaged, and a fire broke out — these were the initial consequences of the enemy attack on Zaporizhia.

Ivan Fedorov

Ivan Fedorov

Head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA

He later reported that a person had died.

One person killed, one injured: Russians strike residential area in Zaporizhia.

Other consequences of the enemy attack are being established.

Zaporizhzhia after the Russian attack

The head of the OVA later clarified that the number of wounded in the attack on Zaporizhia had increased to seven.

Unfortunately, the number of victims is growing: 7 people have already been injured as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhia.

It is also reported that one woman is in serious condition, while doctors assess the condition of the others as moderate.

During the air raid, powerful explosions were heard in the city. The enemy attacked with KABs.

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