Russia launched airstrikes on Zaporizhia — one person was killed and one was injured

The enemy struck Zaporizhia on the afternoon of March 14, resulting in fires, one person was killed, and there were wounded.

Russia attacked Zaporizhia: there are wounded and one dead

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.

One person was injured, an apartment building was damaged, and a fire broke out — these were the initial consequences of the enemy attack on Zaporizhia. Ivan Fedorov Head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA

He later reported that a person had died.

One person killed, one injured: Russians strike residential area in Zaporizhia. Share

Other consequences of the enemy attack are being established.

Zaporizhzhia after the Russian attack

The head of the OVA later clarified that the number of wounded in the attack on Zaporizhia had increased to seven.

Unfortunately, the number of victims is growing: 7 people have already been injured as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhia.

It is also reported that one woman is in serious condition, while doctors assess the condition of the others as moderate.

During the air raid, powerful explosions were heard in the city. The enemy attacked with KABs.