Russia launched airstrikes on Zaporizhia — one person was killed and one was injured

The enemy struck Zaporizhia on the afternoon of March 14, resulting in fires, one person was killed, and there were wounded.
Points of attention
- Russia conducted airstrikes on Zaporizhia on March 14, causing fires, casualties, and damaging residential areas.
- The initial consequences of the attack included one person killed, seven people injured, and a building damaged.
Russia attacked Zaporizhia: there are wounded and one dead
This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.
He later reported that a person had died.
Other consequences of the enemy attack are being established.
The head of the OVA later clarified that the number of wounded in the attack on Zaporizhia had increased to seven.
Unfortunately, the number of victims is growing: 7 people have already been injured as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhia.
It is also reported that one woman is in serious condition, while doctors assess the condition of the others as moderate.
During the air raid, powerful explosions were heard in the city. The enemy attacked with KABs.
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