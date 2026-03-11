Russian aviation dropped 5 KABs on Zaporizhia — there are casualties

Russian troops fired at least five rocket launchers at Zaporizhia on the afternoon of March 11. Six people are currently reported injured.
Points of attention
- Russian forces conducted at least five guided bomb strikes on Zaporizhia, causing injuries to six people and damaging residential buildings.
- The head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA confirmed the information about six wounded individuals, with three already receiving medical attention.
Russia bombed Zaporizhia: 6 wounded
This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.
At least five guided bomb strikes were carried out by the enemy in Zaporizhia.
It is known that apartment buildings and private houses were damaged.
According to Fedorov, at least three people were injured in the attack.
The blast wave damaged houses near the impact site.
Later it became known that 6 people were injured.
Six injured already: the number of victims of the enemy attack is increasing. Currently, there is information about the severe destruction of private houses in Razumivka, as well as damage to an apartment building and private houses in Zaporizhia.
Other consequences of the attack are being determined.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-