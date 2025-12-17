Russia attacks Zaporizhia — dozens of people injured
Russia attacks Zaporizhia — dozens of people injured

Ivan Fedorov
Russia's attack on Zaporizhia - what are the consequences?
On December 17, the aggressor country Russia launched at least three strikes on Zaporizhia and the Zaporizhia district. According to the latest data, at least 26 civilians in the region were injured.

  • The attack has raised concerns about escalating tensions in the region and the impact on the civilian population.
  • Efforts are underway to provide necessary medical care and support to all the victims of the enemy attack in Zaporizhia.

The enemy struck three times in Zaporizhia and Zaporizhia district. In the regional center, two residential buildings were hit. Preliminary reports indicate that there may be people under the rubble.

He also officially confirmed that a woman was injured in the Kushugum community.

It later became known that 21 people, including one child, were injured as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhia and the Zaporizhia district.

The Russians launched guided aerial bombs, destroying residential buildings and damaging infrastructure and an educational institution. All the wounded are receiving the necessary medical care, Fedorov added.

At 12:53 it became known that the number of victims had increased to 26 people.

The number of victims of the enemy attack on Zaporizhia and the Zaporizhia district is increasing. All people are being provided with the necessary assistance.

