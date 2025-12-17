Russia attacks Zaporizhia — dozens of people injured

On December 17, the aggressor country Russia launched at least three strikes on Zaporizhia and the Zaporizhia district. According to the latest data, at least 26 civilians in the region were injured.
Points of attention
- The attack has raised concerns about escalating tensions in the region and the impact on the civilian population.
- Efforts are underway to provide necessary medical care and support to all the victims of the enemy attack in Zaporizhia.
Russia's attack on Zaporizhia — what are the consequences?
He also officially confirmed that a woman was injured in the Kushugum community.
It later became known that 21 people, including one child, were injured as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhia and the Zaporizhia district.
At 12:53 it became known that the number of victims had increased to 26 people.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-