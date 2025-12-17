Russia attacks Zaporizhia — dozens of people injured

On December 17, the aggressor country Russia launched at least three strikes on Zaporizhia and the Zaporizhia district. According to the latest data, at least 26 civilians in the region were injured.

Russia's attack on Zaporizhia — what are the consequences?

The enemy struck three times in Zaporizhia and Zaporizhia district. In the regional center, two residential buildings were hit. Preliminary reports indicate that there may be people under the rubble. Ivan Fedorov Head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA

He also officially confirmed that a woman was injured in the Kushugum community.

It later became known that 21 people, including one child, were injured as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhia and the Zaporizhia district.

The Russians launched guided aerial bombs, destroying residential buildings and damaging infrastructure and an educational institution. All the wounded are receiving the necessary medical care, Fedorov added.

At 12:53 it became known that the number of victims had increased to 26 people.