Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has unexpectedly declared that the end of Russia's war against Ukraine "depends on the position of Trump and the United States of America," not on Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. He also added that continuing hostilities would not end well for Russia.

Lukashenko made a new unexpected statement

According to the Belarusian dictator, at this stage much depends on the position of Trump and the American authorities, Newsmax reports.

Lukashenko allegedly hopes that the US president will not abandon his intention to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

He is a person with character, sometimes impulsive. So that he does not spit on all this, does not wave his hand and does not go aside. If he persistently moves in this direction, then there will be a result. Alexander Lukashenko Belarusian dictator

In addition, the illegitimate president of the Republic of Belarus cynically added that "Europeans have nothing to make a fuss about here."

He also unexpectedly issued a warning to dictator Putin.

Thus, Lukashenko emphasized that in the event of an escalation by Russia, "it will not be good" because "even more people" will be drawn into the war.

He once again reminded that "any war ends in peace."