Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has unexpectedly declared that the end of Russia's war against Ukraine "depends on the position of Trump and the United States of America," not on Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. He also added that continuing hostilities would not end well for Russia.
Lukashenko highlighted the inevitability of peace after any war and stressed the importance of ending the conflict swiftly to minimize casualties.
Lukashenko's public statements signal a shift in power dynamics and suggest a possible intervention by the US in determining the outcome of the Ukraine conflict.
Lukashenko made a new unexpected statement
According to the Belarusian dictator, at this stage much depends on the position of Trump and the American authorities, Newsmax reports.
Lukashenko allegedly hopes that the US president will not abandon his intention to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.
In addition, the illegitimate president of the Republic of Belarus cynically added that "Europeans have nothing to make a fuss about here."
He also unexpectedly issued a warning to dictator Putin.
Thus, Lukashenko emphasized that in the event of an escalation by Russia, "it will not be good" because "even more people" will be drawn into the war.
He once again reminded that "any war ends in peace."
