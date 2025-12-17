The situation on the front has sharply escalated — 278 combat clashes have been recorded

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian invaders are increasing pressure along the entire front line. Thus, over the past 24 hours alone, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled as many as 278 enemy attacks. What is important to understand is that this is the largest number of Russian assaults in recent weeks.

What's happening at the front on December 16-17

In total, 278 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours. Yesterday (December 17 — ed.), the enemy carried out 74 air strikes, dropped 179 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out 3,729 attacks, including 75 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 3,523 kamikaze drones to destroy them. Share

In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 Russian attacks. The occupiers launched 3 air strikes, dropped 8 guided bombs, and carried out 138 shellings, including 8 from multiple rocket launchers.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, Ukrainian troops stopped 9 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Prylipka, Synelnykovo and towards Izbitsky, Obukhivka, and Kolodyazny.

In the Kupyansk direction, there were 24 attacks by the invaders in the direction of Kupyansk, Petropavlivka, Kucherivka, Peshchanye, Novoplatonivka, Golubivka, and Novaya Kruglyakivka.

In the Lyman direction, the Russians attacked 27 times in the Torske area and towards the settlements of Lyman, Stepove, Koroviy Yar, Zarichne, Drobysheve, Novoselivka, Stavky, and Hlushchenkove.

In the Slavyansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled 6 enemy attacks in the areas of Siversk, Serebryanka, and towards Pazeno.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops once in the direction of Bondarne.

In the Kostyantynivka direction, the Russians carried out 24 attacks near Pleshchiivka, Ivano-Frankivka, Rusyn Yar, Yablunivka, and towards Sofiivka and Kostyantynivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 82 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Kotlyne, Udachne, Pokrovsk and towards Rivne, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Hryshyn, Zvirovye, Serhiivka, Novopavlivka, Filia, Novyy Shakhovye, Dorozhnye, Sukhetske, Vilnye, Ivanivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the Russians carried out 20 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Zeleny Hai, Sichneve, Krasnohirske, Zlagoda, Rybne and towards Ivanivka, Iskra, Oleksandrovgrad, Verbovye, and Pryvilne.

In the Hulyaipil direction, the Defense Forces repelled 28 attacks by the invaders in the area of the settlement of Solodke and towards Varvarivka, Hulyaipil.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invaders attacked 8 times in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbaki, Stepove and in the directions of Malaya Tokmachka, Novoandreyevka, and Prymorske.