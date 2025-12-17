How Trump will react to Putin's disruption of the peace agreement — insider data
How Trump will react to Putin's disruption of the peace agreement — insider data

What is Trump's team preparing for?
Читати українською
Source:  Bloomberg

According to Bloomberg, US President Donald Trump is admitting that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may reject a peace deal to end the war in Ukraine. Moreover, his team is already preparing for such a development, primarily a sanctions strike.

Points of attention

  • The final decision on the response will rest with Trump, as discussions continue amidst progress on the 'peace plan' terms between American and Ukrainian negotiators.
  • US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant is reportedly engaged in discussions with European allies regarding the preparation of sanctions, with announcements of new measures potentially imminent.

What is Trump's team preparing for?

According to anonymous sources, the United States is currently actively working on a new package of sanctions against Russia.

This time, Russia's energy sector could be hit — this will happen if dictator Putin cancels the peace efforts of Trump and his team.

As of today, several options for action are in the spotlight:

  • a sanctions strike on vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" of tankers used to transport Russian oil;

  • targeting traders who facilitate these transactions.

Insiders claim that new measures may be announced in the coming days.

In addition, it is noted that US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant discussed these plans during a meeting with European allies.

What is important to understand is that the final decision will still be made directly by Donald Trump.

Discussions on further steps come as American and Ukrainian negotiators made some progress this week on the terms of the "peace plan."

