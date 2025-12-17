EU sets deadline for important decision on aid to Ukraine

Official Brussels must make a final decision on financial support for Ukraine at the December summit. This clear deadline was announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

European leaders are determined to help Ukraine

What is important to understand is that a large-scale European Union summit will take place on December 18-19.

As von der Leyen noted, support for Ukraine in its war against Russia will once again be in the spotlight.

The next few days will be crucial in ensuring this. We must choose how we will fund Ukraine's fight. We know this is an urgent need. Ursula von der Leyen President of the European Commission

She also drew attention to the fact that Ukraine needs about 137 billion euros to survive over the next two years.

Von der Leyen officially confirmed that the EU must provide 90 billion euros for its part.

The EC head also added that she proposed two scenarios for the upcoming European Council meeting: a solution based on (Russian) assets, and a solution based on EU borrowing.