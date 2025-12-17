EU sets deadline for important decision on aid to Ukraine
EU sets deadline for important decision on aid to Ukraine

European leaders are determined to help Ukraine
Official Brussels must make a final decision on financial support for Ukraine at the December summit. This clear deadline was announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

  • The summit on December 18-19 is crucial in determining how the EU will provide support to Ukraine and plays a significant role in shaping the future of the region.
  • European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the importance of choosing a funding path and reaching a decision promptly to ensure Ukraine's stability and security.

What is important to understand is that a large-scale European Union summit will take place on December 18-19.

As von der Leyen noted, support for Ukraine in its war against Russia will once again be in the spotlight.

The next few days will be crucial in ensuring this. We must choose how we will fund Ukraine's fight. We know this is an urgent need.

Ursula von der Leyen

Ursula von der Leyen

President of the European Commission

She also drew attention to the fact that Ukraine needs about 137 billion euros to survive over the next two years.

Von der Leyen officially confirmed that the EU must provide 90 billion euros for its part.

The EC head also added that she proposed two scenarios for the upcoming European Council meeting: a solution based on (Russian) assets, and a solution based on EU borrowing.

"We will have to choose which path we want to take. But it is very clear that we must decide on the financing of Ukraine for the next two years at this European Council meeting," von der Leyen said.

