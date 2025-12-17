On the morning of December 17, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to deliver effective strikes on strategic objects of the Russian military-industrial complex and oil refining industry. Several more important enemy targets were hit, including the Slavyansky refinery.

New successes of the Ukrainian Defense Forces — first details

Last night, units of the Defense Forces powerfully attacked the infrastructure of the Slavyansky oil refinery in the city of Slavyansk-on-Kuban in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation — a large-scale fire broke out.

What is important to understand is that this was achieved thanks to Deep Strike tools.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that the attacked refinery processes crude oil and condensate with a capacity of about 5.2 million tons per year.

Moreover, he is directly involved in supporting the Russian army in the war against Ukraine.

It was also confirmed that the Nikolaevskaya oil depot in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation was hit. According to preliminary data, the tank and the river vessel Captain Hibert were damaged. Share

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized that a field artillery unit from the 101st separate brigade of material and technical support of the invaders came under Ukrainian attacks in the Luhansk Oblast.

In addition, the results of previous missions were clarified, primarily the damage to the R. Graifer drilling rig in the Caspian Sea.

This Ukrainian attack took place on December 14, 2025.