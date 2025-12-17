Reparations loan for Ukraine. Orban fears Putin's revenge

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban admitted to reporters that he had asked Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin about Moscow's reaction to a possible EU decision to use Russian assets to help Ukraine. The dictator told him that Russia's reaction "will be strong."

Orban makes decisions on Putin's instructions

The head of the Hungarian government officially confirmed that he had sent a letter to Putin in which he asked what response the Kremlin planned if the European Union decided to use Russian assets for a "reparations loan" to Ukraine.

In addition, Viktor Orban was very interested in whether Moscow would pay attention to the position of individual member states.

He also added that he received a response that Russia's reaction "will be strong" and that decisions on this issue by individual countries would be taken into account.

Against this background, Viktor Orban once again emphasized that he never supports the use of Russian assets frozen in the EU, because this would be "a new level of escalation."

In addition, the Hungarian Prime Minister published a separate post in his X, complaining that the EU "deprived Hungary of its rights" and violated the principle of "loyal cooperation" in the debate on sanctions, so he "will no longer consider it binding" for Hungary.