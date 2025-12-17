Reparations loan for Ukraine. Orban fears Putin's revenge
Category
Economics
Publication date

Reparations loan for Ukraine. Orban fears Putin's revenge

Orban makes decisions on Putin's instructions
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban admitted to reporters that he had asked Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin about Moscow's reaction to a possible EU decision to use Russian assets to help Ukraine. The dictator told him that Russia's reaction "will be strong."

Points of attention

  • Orban's dissatisfaction with the EU's handling of the sanctions debate reveals growing tensions within the bloc and Hungary's stance on issues of loyalty and cooperation.
  • The revelation of Orban's stance on using Russian assets for Ukraine raises questions about Hungary's position on EU policies and its relationship with Russia amid escalating tensions.

Orban makes decisions on Putin's instructions

The head of the Hungarian government officially confirmed that he had sent a letter to Putin in which he asked what response the Kremlin planned if the European Union decided to use Russian assets for a "reparations loan" to Ukraine.

In addition, Viktor Orban was very interested in whether Moscow would pay attention to the position of individual member states.

He also added that he received a response that Russia's reaction "will be strong" and that decisions on this issue by individual countries would be taken into account.

Against this background, Viktor Orban once again emphasized that he never supports the use of Russian assets frozen in the EU, because this would be "a new level of escalation."

In addition, the Hungarian Prime Minister published a separate post in his X, complaining that the EU "deprived Hungary of its rights" and violated the principle of "loyal cooperation" in the debate on sanctions, so he "will no longer consider it binding" for Hungary.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Moscow will be punished." What will be the security guarantees for Ukraine?
Ukraine will receive powerful security guarantees
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The situation on the front has sharply escalated — 278 combat clashes have been recorded
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
What's happening at the front on December 16-17
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Russia will not be well." Lukashenko publicly humiliated Putin
Lukashenko made a new unexpected statement

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?