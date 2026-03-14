Russian airstrike on Zaporizhia — number of casualties increases
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Ukraine
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Russian airstrike on Zaporizhia — number of casualties increases

Ivan Fedorov
Zaporizhia
Читати українською

The head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, revealed the details of the enemy attack on the regional center, which occurred on the afternoon of March 14. Thus, as of 6:00 p.m., 11 wounded and 1 dead were known.

Points of attention

  • Russian airstrike on Zaporizhia resulted in 1 fatality and 11 injuries, including a teenager.
  • The attack involved four strikes with KABs on residential areas, causing extensive damage to buildings and vehicles.
  • Rescuers have successfully freed two individuals trapped under the rubble and extinguished the resulting fire at the scene.

Russia attacked Zaporizhia: 11 people injured

At around 4:30 p.m., the Russians launched four strikes with KABs on residential areas of the city.

Unfortunately, one man died. Three men and eight women were injured, including a 17-year-old teenager.

Ivan Fedorov

Ivan Fedorov

Head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA

Two people were under the rubble. They have already been freed.

A fire broke out at the scene of the impact. Rescuers have already extinguished the fire.

Zaporizhzhia after the Russian attack

12 multi-story and 12 private houses were damaged, as well as infrastructure and vehicles.

Emergency services are working at the scene of the attacks.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
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Russia launches airstrikes on Zaporizhia — number of casualties grows
Ivan Fedorov
Zaporizhia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia launched airstrikes on Zaporizhia — one person was killed and one was injured
Ivan Fedorov
Zaporizhia

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