Russian airstrike on Zaporizhia — number of casualties increases

The head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, revealed the details of the enemy attack on the regional center, which occurred on the afternoon of March 14. Thus, as of 6:00 p.m., 11 wounded and 1 dead were known.
Points of attention
- Russian airstrike on Zaporizhia resulted in 1 fatality and 11 injuries, including a teenager.
- The attack involved four strikes with KABs on residential areas, causing extensive damage to buildings and vehicles.
- Rescuers have successfully freed two individuals trapped under the rubble and extinguished the resulting fire at the scene.
Russia attacked Zaporizhia: 11 people injured
At around 4:30 p.m., the Russians launched four strikes with KABs on residential areas of the city.
Two people were under the rubble. They have already been freed.
A fire broke out at the scene of the impact. Rescuers have already extinguished the fire.
12 multi-story and 12 private houses were damaged, as well as infrastructure and vehicles.
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