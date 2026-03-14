Russian airstrike on Zaporizhia — number of casualties increases

The head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, revealed the details of the enemy attack on the regional center, which occurred on the afternoon of March 14. Thus, as of 6:00 p.m., 11 wounded and 1 dead were known.

Russia attacked Zaporizhia: 11 people injured

At around 4:30 p.m., the Russians launched four strikes with KABs on residential areas of the city.

Unfortunately, one man died. Three men and eight women were injured, including a 17-year-old teenager. Ivan Fedorov Head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA

Two people were under the rubble. They have already been freed.

A fire broke out at the scene of the impact. Rescuers have already extinguished the fire.

Zaporizhzhia after the Russian attack

12 multi-story and 12 private houses were damaged, as well as infrastructure and vehicles.