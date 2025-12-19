Russia launches airstrikes on Zaporizhia — number of casualties grows

Russian troops attacked Zaporizhia this afternoon, December 19. As a result of the shelling, there are injuries, including a child.
Russia attacked Zaporizhia: there are casualties
The Russian army carried out another cynical airstrike on the city. A two-story private residential building was partially destroyed and set on fire. The blast wave damaged neighboring buildings.
Psychologists from the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 5 people, including 1 child. All emergency services are working on the scene.
The head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, noted that women aged 36, 72, and 78, as well as a 68-year-old man, were wounded by the enemy strike.
Later, Fedorov added that the number of injured had increased to seven. Four of the injured were treated on the spot. They will continue treatment at home.
