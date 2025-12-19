Russia launches airstrikes on Zaporizhia — number of casualties grows
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia launches airstrikes on Zaporizhia — number of casualties grows

Ivan Fedorov
Zaporizhia
Читати українською

Russian troops attacked Zaporizhia this afternoon, December 19. As a result of the shelling, there are injuries, including a child.

Points of attention

  • Russian troops launched airstrikes on Zaporizhia, resulting in injuries among city residents, including a child.
  • The attack led to casualties and damages to residential buildings, with emergency services providing support to the affected individuals.

Russia attacked Zaporizhia: there are casualties

The Russian army carried out another cynical airstrike on the city. A two-story private residential building was partially destroyed and set on fire. The blast wave damaged neighboring buildings.

Psychologists from the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 5 people, including 1 child. All emergency services are working on the scene.

Zaporizhzhia after the Russian attack

The head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, noted that women aged 36, 72, and 78, as well as a 68-year-old man, were wounded by the enemy strike.

Later, Fedorov added that the number of injured had increased to seven. Four of the injured were treated on the spot. They will continue treatment at home.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Zaporizhia and Odessa — 5 dead and 13 injured
State Emergency Service
Consequences of Russia's attacks on Zaporizhia and Odessa
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacks Zaporizhia — dozens of people injured
Ivan Fedorov
Russia's attack on Zaporizhia - what are the consequences?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?