Ukraine hits 3 areas of concentration of Russian occupiers
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine hits 3 areas of concentration of Russian occupiers

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian Army as of March 15, 2026
Читати українською

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that on March 14, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked three areas of concentration of manpower and equipment and two other important facilities of the Russian army.

Points of attention

  • The ongoing conflict marks a new era in Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.
  • The situation on the front lines remains intense with continuous attacks and counterattacks.

Losses of the Russian Army as of March 15, 2026

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 03/15/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,279,170 (+740) people;

  • tanks — 11,781 (+4) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,213 (+1) units;

  • artillery systems — 38,438 (+17) units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 179,270 (+1,984) units;

  • cruise missiles — 4,468 (+65) units;

  • ships/boats — 32 (+1) units (the result of previous hits was confirmed);

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 83,513 (+110) units.

  • special equipment — 4,089 (+1) units.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out one missile strike, using 68 missiles, 105 air strikes, and dropped 282 guided bombs.

In addition, it used 9,222 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,632 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 62 from multiple launch rocket systems.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense eliminated 90 targets while repelling the Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's attack on Ukraine on March 14-15 — what are the consequences?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky is the last person we need help from — Trump
Trump is again trying to cynically humiliate Zelensky
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russians killed two doctors in Kharkiv region
Kharkiv OVA
Russia's new attack on Kharkiv region claims two lives

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?