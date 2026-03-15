Ukraine hits 3 areas of concentration of Russian occupiers

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that on March 14, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked three areas of concentration of manpower and equipment and two other important facilities of the Russian army.
Points of attention
- The ongoing conflict marks a new era in Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.
- The situation on the front lines remains intense with continuous attacks and counterattacks.
Losses of the Russian Army as of March 15, 2026
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 03/15/26 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,279,170 (+740) people;
tanks — 11,781 (+4) units;
armored combat vehicles — 24,213 (+1) units;
artillery systems — 38,438 (+17) units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 179,270 (+1,984) units;
cruise missiles — 4,468 (+65) units;
ships/boats — 32 (+1) units (the result of previous hits was confirmed);
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 83,513 (+110) units.
special equipment — 4,089 (+1) units.
In addition, it used 9,222 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,632 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 62 from multiple launch rocket systems.
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