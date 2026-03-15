Russians killed two doctors in Kharkiv region
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Ukraine
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Russians killed two doctors in Kharkiv region

Kharkiv OVA
Russia's new attack on Kharkiv region claims two lives
Читати українською

A 27-year-old and a 56-year-old medic were killed in a new Russian strike in the Kharkiv region. The men died near the village of Chervona Khvylia in the Velyky Burlutsk community.

Points of attention

  • Local authorities in Kharkiv region are documenting the war crimes committed by the Russian invaders.
  • The National Police of Ukraine reported that the recent attack deliberately targeted an ambulance and resulted in casualties among medical personnel.

Russia's new attack on Kharkiv region claims two lives

According to the National Police of Ukraine, on the morning of March 15, Russian invaders deliberately aimed an FPV drone at an ambulance traveling on the road.

This happened in the Velyky Burlutsk community of the Kupyansky district.

As a result of enemy fire, a medical technician and a 27-year-old paramedic received non-life-threatening injuries. Another 53-year-old medical worker received multiple injuries. The injured person was hospitalized.

Police officers from the Kharkiv region are already documenting a new war crime committed by the Russian army in Ukraine.

According to the head of the local OVA, Oleg Sinegubov, over the past day, 21 settlements in the region have been subjected to enemy attacks.

Two deaths and two injuries are known for certain.

The enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:

  • 1 CAB;

  • 10 Geran-2 type UAVs;

  • 1 Lancet type UAV;

  • 1 Molniya type UAV;

  • 6 fpv drones;

  • 14 UAVs (type to be determined).

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