American leader Donald Trump began to claim that the United States does not need the help of Ukraine, in particular its President Volodymyr Zelensky, in intercepting Iranian drones in the Middle East.

Trump is again trying to cynically humiliate Zelensky

What is important to understand is that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky recently offered the US and its allies assistance in intercepting Iranian drones in the Middle East.

Against this background, American journalists asked the head of the White House to comment on this proposal from his Ukrainian colleague.

Donald Trump began to claim that the United States does not need help from Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukraine in general.

Zelensky is the last person we need help from. Donald Trump President of the United States

Journalists immediately drew attention to the fact that the head of the White House did not want to clearly answer the question of whether the US had accepted assistance from Ukraine in the field of drone interception technologies.

By the way, official Tehran has already begun publicly threatening Ukraine because Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky decided to help Israel and other allies protect civilians in the Middle East.

Iran unexpectedly called Ukraine its "legitimate target" and actually began to threaten it with "revenge" strikes.