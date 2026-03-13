Trump wasted an abnormal amount of important weapons on the war with Iran

According to the Financial Times, US President Donald Trump and his team have exhausted "years" of stockpiles of critical weapons and ammunition, primarily long-range missiles, in their war against Iran.

The war against Iran has proven too costly for the US

According to media insiders, the rapid depletion of weapons affected modern long-range Tomahawk missiles.

The Center for International and Strategic Studies points out that the US military used 168 Tomahawks in just the first 100 hours of the war against Iran.

This is a "huge cost of Tomahawks." The Navy will feel these costs for several years, an anonymous source told reporters.

In addition, it is noted that the US Department of Defense will soon submit an official request to the White House and Congress for additional military spending of up to $50 billion.

What is important to understand is that any additional bill to fund the war in Iran could face serious opposition in the House of Representatives and the Senate.

There is a high probability that Democratic lawmakers will oppose allocating more funds to the Pentagon.