Iran releases video of drones and missiles in response to Trump's statements
Category
World
Publication date

Iran releases video of drones and missiles in response to Trump's statements

Iran
Читати українською
Source:  Channel 24

Iran responded to Trump's statements with footage of its underground tunnels, which are filled with high-speed drones, anti-ship missiles, and sea mines.

Points of attention

  • Iran releases video of underground tunnels showcasing high-speed drones, anti-ship missiles, and sea mines in response to Trump's statements.
  • US President's comments on potential war affecting oil prices highlight escalating tensions between the two nations.

Iran demonstrated its underground tunnels with drones and missiles

Previously, the US president boasted that there was "nothing to bomb" in Iran.

Trump also said the following:

  • Oil prices will fall, it's just a matter of war. It happens. It's almost predictable.

  • We've destroyed their leadership twice. Now they have a new group; let's see what happens to them.

  • For them, it's war, but for us, it turned out to be easier than we thought.

  • Iran started talking about mines, so we have destroyed 28 minelayers so far.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"We will remember this." Trump publicly angered Starmer
Donald Trump
Trump embarrassed Starmer and Britain
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Ukraine holds the cards." Zelensky responded to Trump's reproaches
Zelensky is proud that Ukraine can help the US
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump is trying to drag Romania into war with Iran — insiders
Romania may go to war against Iran

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?