Iran releases video of drones and missiles in response to Trump's statements

Iran responded to Trump's statements with footage of its underground tunnels, which are filled with high-speed drones, anti-ship missiles, and sea mines.
Iran demonstrated its underground tunnels with drones and missiles
Previously, the US president boasted that there was "nothing to bomb" in Iran.
Trump also said the following:
Oil prices will fall, it's just a matter of war. It happens. It's almost predictable.
We've destroyed their leadership twice. Now they have a new group; let's see what happens to them.
For them, it's war, but for us, it turned out to be easier than we thought.
Iran started talking about mines, so we have destroyed 28 minelayers so far.
