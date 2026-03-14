Putin is persuading Trump to give him 450 kg of enriched Iranian uranium
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Putin is persuading Trump to give him 450 kg of enriched Iranian uranium

Putin's secret proposal to Trump - what it's all about
Читати українською
Source:  Axios

According to insiders at Axios, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is actively seeking a new concession from US President Donald Trump. This time, the Kremlin leader wants to receive hundreds of kilograms of enriched uranium from Iran.

Points of attention

  • Putin's secret proposal raises concerns about the security and control of enriched uranium and highlights the complexities of international nuclear diplomacy.
  • The rejection of Putin's proposal underscores the importance of ensuring the secure handling and distribution of nuclear materials in global affairs.

Putin's secret proposal to Trump — what it's all about

According to anonymous sources, the American leader immediately rejected the idea of a Russian dictator.

Putin tried to convince Trump that he would help remove Iran's nuclear stockpiles without the introduction of US or Israeli troops into Iranian territory.

What is important to understand is that taking control of 450 kilograms of Iranian uranium enriched to 60% is one of the key military goals of the US and Israel.

Experts say it could be converted into military-grade uranium in a matter of weeks. In fact, it is estimated that this amount would be enough to make more than 10 nuclear bombs.

Putin's secret proposal was made on March 9, during his last telephone conversation with Donald Trump.

According to one of the anonymous sources, this was not the first time she had been nominated.

"It was not accepted. The US position is that we have to make sure that the uranium is secured," one of the insiders told the media.

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