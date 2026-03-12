Iran's new supreme leader threatens US with revenge

Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, made his first statement since being elected to the position. He filled his speech with threats.

Khamenei threatens US with “revenge for the blood of martyrs”

The new Iranian leader stressed that all American military bases in the Middle East must be closed immediately and "these bases will be attacked."

Also, according to him, the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz should be continued as a "means of pressure on the enemy." Share

The Supreme Leader stated that Iran allegedly only attacks foreign bases in surrounding countries and believes in friendship with its neighbors.

Khamenei thanked "the people of Iran from all walks of life who stood up against the enemy."

As Iran's supreme leader clarified, the losses of those people who "lost their loved ones during the war" will be compensated.