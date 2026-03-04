The son of the liquidated Khamenei became the new supreme leader of Iran

According to the publication Iran International, the son of the murdered Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Mojtaba, was elected as the new supreme leader of Iran.
Points of attention
- The United States, represented by President Donald Trump, expressed skepticism and reluctance to engage in negotiations with the new leadership in Iran.
- The CIA warned of potential consequences of Khamenei's death, suggesting the rise of more aggressive leaders within the IRGC advocating for conflict with the West.
Mojtaba Khamenei will lead Iran
Anonymous sources told Iran International that the Assembly of Experts of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has elected Mojtaba Khamenei as the next leader of the Islamic Republic.
According to insiders, this entire process took place under serious pressure.
Against the backdrop of these events, US President Donald Trump, during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, stated that "some (officials — ed.) within the Iranian regime are moving away from it and want security guarantees."
According to the latter, Washington is no longer going to hold negotiations with Tehran because, they say, it is too late.
The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) warned the White House that Khamenei's death could lead to the transfer of power to the most aggressive IRGC leaders who advocate open war with the West, but this did not stop Donald Trump.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-