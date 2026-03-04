The son of the liquidated Khamenei became the new supreme leader of Iran

According to the publication Iran International, the son of the murdered Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Mojtaba, was elected as the new supreme leader of Iran.

Mojtaba Khamenei will lead Iran

Anonymous sources told Iran International that the Assembly of Experts of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has elected Mojtaba Khamenei as the next leader of the Islamic Republic.

According to insiders, this entire process took place under serious pressure.

Against the backdrop of these events, US President Donald Trump, during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, stated that "some (officials — ed.) within the Iranian regime are moving away from it and want security guarantees."

"This is not what you would expect," the White House chief of staff said.

According to the latter, Washington is no longer going to hold negotiations with Tehran because, they say, it is too late.