Watch: Iran attacked refineries in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait
Events
Watch: Iran attacked refineries in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait

Iran
Source:  The Times of Israel

A fire broke out at a Saudi Aramco oil refinery in Saudi Arabia after a suspected Iranian drone strike and is now under control. A refinery in Kuwait was hit by debris, injuring two workers.

Points of attention

  • Iran conducted a drone strike on a Saudi Aramco oil refinery in Saudi Arabia, causing a fire that was contained.
  • Debris from the attack injured two workers at a refinery in Kuwait, but production was not affected.

Iran uses drones to attack refineries in the Middle East

A small isolated fire at the Saudi Aramco oil refinery in Ras Tannour, Saudi Arabia, has been brought under control following an alleged drone strike that occurred earlier in the morning of March 2.

A major oil refinery in Kuwait was hit by falling debris early Monday morning, the state-run Kuwait News Agency reported.

Two workers at the Mina al-Ahmad oil refinery were injured in the explosion and were taken to hospital with minor injuries, spokesman Ghanem Al-Otaibi said.

Production at the plant, which has a capacity of 346,000 barrels per day according to the Kuwait National Oil Company, was not affected.

Emergency crews immediately began their duties following the incident, activating the rapid response plan and taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of personnel and facilities, which did not suffer material damage.

