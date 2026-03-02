Events in Iran are a signal to Putin about the end of dictatorships — Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the events in Iran have proven the worthlessness of the Russian Federation as an ally and demonstrated to Russian ruler Vladimir Putin what dictatorship ends with.

Zelensky said this in response to journalists' questions about the consequences of the events in Iran for Russia.

It seems to me that today Putin has already shown what kind of ally he is in Syria, when, in principle, they (the Russians — ed.) were unable to help the (Bashar) Assad regime. In the same way, in my opinion, (the Russians) have demonstrated their weakness now. That is, they are worthless as allies. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The President noted that Russia has concentrated all of its military forces in Ukraine.