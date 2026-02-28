Zelenskyy has imposed new sanctions against Russian companies
On February 28, it became officially known that Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy implemented the decision of the National Security and Defense Council to impose sanctions against 10 Russian transport and logistics companies. It is important to understand that they deliver cargo to Ukrainian territories temporarily occupied by Russia.

Points of attention

  • Sanctions have been imposed against the occupiers who seized Ukrposhta's infrastructure on TOT.
  • Ukraine is counting on the support of allies in increasing sanctions pressure on Russia.

This time, the sanctions targeted private Russian companies that deliver goods to Russian invaders in Ukraine and back. In fact, it is about providing logistical support to the Russian army.

In addition, it is indicated that enterprises operating in temporarily occupied territories using the captured Ukrposhta infrastructure have been added to the "black list".

They not only issue pensions and other payments, but also operate as a passport office, where they illegally passport people and issue summonses.

Postal operators that organized channels for the so-called parallel import of dual-use goods (electronics, drones) could not avoid sanctions either.

A statement on this matter was made by Zelensky's advisor, Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions Policy Vladyslav Vlasyuk.

According to him, a special role of postal services is in the delivery of microelectronics from abroad.

It is not normal that a microchip can be sent by mail from Germany to Moscow. The sanctions are also aimed at restricting these supply channels. The partners already have the relevant information, — Vlasyuk emphasized.

