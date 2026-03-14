"Trump is setting him up." The head of the Pentagon may become the new victim of the war against Iran

US President Donald Trump's decision to launch a war against Iran has already brought America many unplanned losses. With the special operation in the Middle East already out of control, the American leader is looking for someone to make the last. Most likely, he decided to sacrifice the head of the US Department of Defense, Pete Hegseth.

Hegset will become a scapegoat for Trump

It is currently difficult to say what the outcome of the war in the Middle East will be for the United States.

However, it is known for certain that the States have already lost an insane amount of weapons and money, and have not yet achieved their main goal.

The decision to launch the operation against Iran was made solely by Donald Trump.

However, according to insiders, if this war is a failure for America, then the head of the Pentagon, Pete Hegseth, will be the scapegoat.

The latest “moderate” statements by the US president are very different from the threats that have been made so far.

Trump has already given the role of "warrior" to Hegseth, as he assumes that the end of the war in the Middle East will not be very pleasant for the United States.

"Most likely, Trump is setting up Hegsett," a former White House official told the media. Share

In his opinion, the head of the Pentagon is being forced to say something that will divert the anger of the American people from the president and shift it to the Secretary of Defense.