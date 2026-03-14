"Trump is setting him up." The head of the Pentagon may become the new victim of the war against Iran

US President Donald Trump's decision to launch a war against Iran has already brought America many unplanned losses. With the special operation in the Middle East already out of control, the American leader is looking for someone to make the last. Most likely, he decided to sacrifice the head of the US Department of Defense, Pete Hegseth.
Points of attention
- This situation is reminiscent of past scenarios where the head of the US Department of Defense became the target of backlash over unpopular wars in the Middle East, highlighting a recurring pattern in American politics.
- The shifting dynamics in the administration's rhetoric and the allocation of responsibility suggest a strategic move by Trump to protect his image at the potential expense of the Pentagon chief, Hegseth.
Hegset will become a scapegoat for Trump
It is currently difficult to say what the outcome of the war in the Middle East will be for the United States.
However, it is known for certain that the States have already lost an insane amount of weapons and money, and have not yet achieved their main goal.
The decision to launch the operation against Iran was made solely by Donald Trump.
However, according to insiders, if this war is a failure for America, then the head of the Pentagon, Pete Hegseth, will be the scapegoat.
The latest “moderate” statements by the US president are very different from the threats that have been made so far.
Trump has already given the role of "warrior" to Hegseth, as he assumes that the end of the war in the Middle East will not be very pleasant for the United States.
In his opinion, the head of the Pentagon is being forced to say something that will divert the anger of the American people from the president and shift it to the Secretary of Defense.
What is important to understand is that this is not the first time in history that the head of the US Department of Defense has been thrown into disarray over an unpopular war in the Middle East.
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