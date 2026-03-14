"There's a whole Santa Barbara there." Zelenskyy assessed the progress of peace talks

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, his team is ready to continue peace talks to end the Russian war. The White House is also of the same mind. The main obstacle has again been the Kremlin's position.
Points of attention
- The shifting dynamics of peace talks, influenced by geopolitical factors like the war in the Middle East, highlight the complexities involved in resolving international conflicts.
- President Zelenskyy's efforts to advance peace talks reflect Ukraine's determination to seek a peaceful resolution amid obstacles and geopolitical tensions.
Putin once again hinders peace talks
Zelensky officially confirmed that a new round of peace talks was scheduled for March 18-19.
However, things changed dramatically as Donald Trump's team asked them to move due to the war in the Middle East.
As the head of state noted, his team made it clear that it was ready to fly to Miami or Washington.
However, the problem is that it was Putin's delegation that refused to fly to the United States, instead offering one of the countries — Turkey or Switzerland. This offer has already been rejected by official Washington.
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