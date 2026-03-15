Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin could receive an additional $10 billion to kill innocent Ukrainians after the temporary lifting of US sanctions against Russian oil tankers.

Zelensky is outraged by the US decision

According to the Ukrainian leader, it is important right now to do everything possible to unblock the 20th package of EU sanctions against the Russian Federation.

Against this background, he drew attention to the US decision to partially ease sanctions against Russian oil, which is currently on tankers at sea.

This one relaxation on the part of America alone could give Russia about $10 billion for war. This certainly does not help peace. And that is why the determination of the European Union, the determination of other partners in the world must now be maintained. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

As the head of state noted, the international community has no right to ignore the fact that Putin is spending money from the sale of energy resources on war.

Zelenskyy hinted that he does not trust US statements about "stabilizing the situation" in the oil market.

In his opinion, the logic in this situation is completely different.