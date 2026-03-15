Easing US sanctions against Russia could give Putin $10 billion for war
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Easing US sanctions against Russia could give Putin $10 billion for war

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Easing US sanctions against Russia could give Putin $10 billion for war
Читати українською

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin could receive an additional $10 billion to kill innocent Ukrainians after the temporary lifting of US sanctions against Russian oil tankers.

Points of attention

  • According to Zelensky, he does not understand the logic of the US actions.
  • In fact, it is about Trump financing a war against his own country.

Zelensky is outraged by the US decision

According to the Ukrainian leader, it is important right now to do everything possible to unblock the 20th package of EU sanctions against the Russian Federation.

Against this background, he drew attention to the US decision to partially ease sanctions against Russian oil, which is currently on tankers at sea.

This one relaxation on the part of America alone could give Russia about $10 billion for war. This certainly does not help peace. And that is why the determination of the European Union, the determination of other partners in the world must now be maintained.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

As the head of state noted, the international community has no right to ignore the fact that Putin is spending money from the sale of energy resources on war.

Zelenskyy hinted that he does not trust US statements about "stabilizing the situation" in the oil market.

In his opinion, the logic in this situation is completely different.

"The fact that Russia is spending this money on weapons, primarily on drones, which are mass-attacking Ukrainians. And, as we can already see, according to the intelligence report, these same drones will also be used against Iran's neighbors, Middle Eastern countries, as well as against Europeans and Americans who have a presence at various bases there," Zelensky explained.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine's accession to the EU. Macron demands the opening of negotiation clusters
Macron wants to see Ukraine as a member of the EU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia does not plan to stop offensive on the front — Syrsky
CinC AF of Ukraine
Syrsky

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?