Ukraine's accession to the EU. Macron demands the opening of negotiation clusters

French leader Emmanuel Macron said he would push for the opening of the first negotiation clusters on Ukraine's path to the European Union, despite certain "artificial obstacles."

Macron wants to see Ukraine as a member of the EU

The head of the republic announced his position during a meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky in Paris on March 13.

Macron drew attention to the fact that France's support for Ukraine is also reflected in its path to its European future.

He does not hide the fact that the path to membership is difficult and requires a lot of effort.

According to the French President, the path that Ukraine has taken despite the war is impressive.

Ukraine deserves to open the first negotiation clusters, I have no doubt. We will achieve this, despite the artificial obstacles that have arisen. Emmanuel Macron President of France

Against this background, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he cherishes hope for French leadership in achieving Ukraine's accession to the EU.