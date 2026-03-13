Ukraine's accession to the EU. Macron demands the opening of negotiation clusters
Category
Politics
Publication date

Ukraine's accession to the EU. Macron demands the opening of negotiation clusters

Macron wants to see Ukraine as a member of the EU
Читати українською

French leader Emmanuel Macron said he would push for the opening of the first negotiation clusters on Ukraine's path to the European Union, despite certain "artificial obstacles."

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian President Zelensky expresses hope for French leadership in Ukraine's EU accession process and seeks a clear date for accession from official Brussels.
  • Efforts are being made to navigate the complexities of Ukraine's EU membership journey, with both French and Ukrainian leaders showing dedication to overcoming obstacles for a successful accession.

Macron wants to see Ukraine as a member of the EU

The head of the republic announced his position during a meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky in Paris on March 13.

Macron drew attention to the fact that France's support for Ukraine is also reflected in its path to its European future.

He does not hide the fact that the path to membership is difficult and requires a lot of effort.

According to the French President, the path that Ukraine has taken despite the war is impressive.

Ukraine deserves to open the first negotiation clusters, I have no doubt. We will achieve this, despite the artificial obstacles that have arisen.

Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron

President of France

Against this background, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he cherishes hope for French leadership in achieving Ukraine's accession to the EU.

The head of state once again reiterated that he would ultimately like to hear a clear date for accession from official Brussels.

More on the topic

Category
Technology
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Elon Musk decided to take public revenge on the European Union
Elon Musk decided to take public revenge on the European Union
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Orban fulfills Putin's whim to block Ukraine's entry into the European Union — Sybiga
Andriy Sybiga
Sуbiga

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?