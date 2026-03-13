Ukraine's accession to the EU. Macron demands the opening of negotiation clusters

French leader Emmanuel Macron said he would push for the opening of the first negotiation clusters on Ukraine's path to the European Union, despite certain "artificial obstacles."
Points of attention
- Ukrainian President Zelensky expresses hope for French leadership in Ukraine's EU accession process and seeks a clear date for accession from official Brussels.
- Efforts are being made to navigate the complexities of Ukraine's EU membership journey, with both French and Ukrainian leaders showing dedication to overcoming obstacles for a successful accession.
Macron wants to see Ukraine as a member of the EU
The head of the republic announced his position during a meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky in Paris on March 13.
Macron drew attention to the fact that France's support for Ukraine is also reflected in its path to its European future.
He does not hide the fact that the path to membership is difficult and requires a lot of effort.
According to the French President, the path that Ukraine has taken despite the war is impressive.
Against this background, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he cherishes hope for French leadership in achieving Ukraine's accession to the EU.
The head of state once again reiterated that he would ultimately like to hear a clear date for accession from official Brussels.
