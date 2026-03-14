Watch: Ukraine strikes Afipsky refinery and chemical plant in Russia
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Watch: Ukraine strikes Afipsky refinery and chemical plant in Russia

“Bavovna” in Russia on March 14 — what is known
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On the night of March 14, a large-scale “bavovna” covered certain regions of the aggressor country of Russia. As a result of an attack by Ukrainian drones, a key installation of the Afipsky oil refinery, a chemical plant in the Samara region, as well as an oil depot in the Krasnodar region are on fire.

Points of attention

  • The damage to the refinery and chemical plant has raised concerns about the supply of fossil fuels to the Russian army.
  • The implications of these attacks highlight the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia, impacting critical industrial facilities.

“Bavovna” in Russia on March 14 — what is known

This is not the first time that the Afipsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar Territory of Russia has come under attack from Ukraine.

CyberBoroshna analysts have already found out that the Defense Forces hit the key AT-22/4 installation. This already indicates a serious scale of damage.

What is important to understand is that this installation is a key node of the refinery, from which the technological process of oil refining begins.

The Afipsky Refinery has a design processing capacity of about 6.25 million tons of oil per year. The plant produces gasoline, diesel fuel, gas oil, vacuum gas oil, fuel oil, sulfur, and gas condensate distillates.

According to analysts, the annual refining volume of the plant is more than 2% of the total oil refining volume of the Russian Federation.

The enterprise is involved in the process of providing the Russian army with fossil fuels.

In the Samara region, eyewitnesses report a repeated attack on the Kuibyshev Azot chemical plant.

Moreover, it is known that the Tikhoretsk oil transshipment terminal in the Krasnodar Territory was attacked by Ukraine.

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