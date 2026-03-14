4 people died as a result of Russia's attack on the Kyiv region

During the night of March 13-14, Russia carried out a new massive attack on various regions of Ukraine. The Kyiv region was hit the hardest, where as of this morning, 4 people were reported dead and 10 injured.

Russia's attack on the Kyiv region on March 14 — what are the consequences?

According to the National Police of Ukraine, the Russian invaders have not yet stopped striking the Kyiv region.

As of this morning, four people were reported dead and ten injured.

The NPU also reports damage to residential buildings, warehouses, and vehicles.

In the Vyshgorod district, a warehouse and a truck were damaged. A man died and two more people were hospitalized. In the Obukhiv region, the roof of a multi-story building and an elevator shaft were damaged. Share

In addition, it is noted that in Brovary, warehouses, a dormitory, a greenhouse, two private houses, and a post office were hit by enemy attacks.

According to the latest reports, three civilians were killed in the city, and eight more were injured.

Patrol police response teams, investigative and operational teams, explosives technicians from the Kyiv region police, as well as rescuers and medics are working at the scene. Share

Investigators initiated criminal proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine on the facts of war crimes.