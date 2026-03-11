Ukraine received a new batch of PAC-3 missiles for Patriot from Germany — Zelenskyy
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine received a new batch of PAC-3 missiles for Patriot from Germany — Zelenskyy

Patriot missiles
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the PAC-3 missiles from Germany, the supply of which was agreed upon during the last meeting in the Ramstein format, arrived on March 10.

Points of attention

  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the receipt of a new batch of PAC-3 missiles for the Patriot system from Germany.
  • According to the agreement, the missiles sent, approximately 35 pieces of the modern PAC-3 modification, are part of an air defense package for Ukraine.

Germany provided Ukraine with a new batch of Patriot missiles

The head of state stated this before a meeting with the President of the Bundestag, Julia Klöckner.

Indeed, at the last Ramstein, there was an agreement from partners that we would receive approximately the number of missiles you are talking about (we are talking about 35 missiles - ed.) for the Patriot systems, namely PAC-3. It was not from one country, let's be honest, from several countries. In total, it was as much as you said.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Zelensky noted that this was one of the air defense packages that Ukraine negotiates with partners from time to time.

We would have liked more, it turned out the way it did. The German part of these missiles came in yesterday, thank you for that.

Der Spiegel, citing its own sources, reported that Germany, together with its European partners, organized the supply of about 35 Patriot missiles of the modern PAC-3 modification to Ukraine, which became possible thanks to the initiative of German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Ukraine holds the cards." Zelensky responded to Trump's reproaches
Zelensky is proud that Ukraine can help the US
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky warned that Putin could send Russian troops to Iran
The war in the Middle East could escalate
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky promises a "tragic end" for Putin and Russia
Putin and Russia cannot escape punishment for the war against Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?