Ukraine received a new batch of PAC-3 missiles for Patriot from Germany — Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the PAC-3 missiles from Germany, the supply of which was agreed upon during the last meeting in the Ramstein format, arrived on March 10.

Germany provided Ukraine with a new batch of Patriot missiles

The head of state stated this before a meeting with the President of the Bundestag, Julia Klöckner.

Indeed, at the last Ramstein, there was an agreement from partners that we would receive approximately the number of missiles you are talking about (we are talking about 35 missiles - ed.) for the Patriot systems, namely PAC-3. It was not from one country, let's be honest, from several countries. In total, it was as much as you said. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Zelensky noted that this was one of the air defense packages that Ukraine negotiates with partners from time to time.

We would have liked more, it turned out the way it did. The German part of these missiles came in yesterday, thank you for that.

Der Spiegel, citing its own sources, reported that Germany, together with its European partners, organized the supply of about 35 Patriot missiles of the modern PAC-3 modification to Ukraine, which became possible thanks to the initiative of German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.