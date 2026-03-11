Ukraine received a new batch of PAC-3 missiles for Patriot from Germany — Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the PAC-3 missiles from Germany, the supply of which was agreed upon during the last meeting in the Ramstein format, arrived on March 10.
Points of attention
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the receipt of a new batch of PAC-3 missiles for the Patriot system from Germany.
- According to the agreement, the missiles sent, approximately 35 pieces of the modern PAC-3 modification, are part of an air defense package for Ukraine.
Germany provided Ukraine with a new batch of Patriot missiles
The head of state stated this before a meeting with the President of the Bundestag, Julia Klöckner.
Zelensky noted that this was one of the air defense packages that Ukraine negotiates with partners from time to time.
Der Spiegel, citing its own sources, reported that Germany, together with its European partners, organized the supply of about 35 Patriot missiles of the modern PAC-3 modification to Ukraine, which became possible thanks to the initiative of German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-