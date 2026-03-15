"Serve the state at the front." Zelenskyy gave an ultimatum to the people's deputies

Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky spoke harshly about the crisis in the Ukrainian parliament, emphasizing that deputies will have to work, and otherwise he is ready to initiate a review of changes to mobilization so that they can fight.

Zelensky may initiate mobilization of deputies

People's deputies will either have to serve in parliament in accordance with Ukrainian law, or I am ready to negotiate with parliament representatives a law on changes to mobilization so that deputies can go to the front. If you don't serve the state in parliament, then serve the state at the front. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, this is his approach to the current situation.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also officially confirmed that there is also an alternative scenario for solving the problem with voting in parliament.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about changes to legislation and holding elections, but as the president noted, they are impossible during war.

He drew attention to the fact that opposition factions often do not vote for important bills, for example, those related to financial support from the IMF, the unblocking of 90 billion euros from the EU, or those necessary for European integration.

Against this background, the Ukrainian leader announced his meeting with the head of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia — they will discuss ways to overcome the crisis in the Verkhovna Rada.