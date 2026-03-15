Zelensky slapped sanctions on Russia and Iran
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Economics
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Zelensky slapped sanctions on Russia and Iran

Office of the President of Ukraine
New sanctions on Ukraine — who's on the lists
Читати українською

On March 15, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky signed into law the NSDC decision on sanctions against Russian and Iranian companies involved in servicing the Russian military-industrial complex.

Points of attention

  • The sanctions also extend to individuals who provided assistance in launching and deploying destructive weapons used by Russia.
  • This move signifies Ukraine's commitment to countering threats posed by entities supporting military aggression in the region.

New sanctions on Ukraine — who's on the lists

The Office of the President of Ukraine reports that 130 individuals and 48 legal entities have been included in the sanctions package against the Russian military-industrial complex this year.

What is important to understand is that among them are companies that supplied components for the production of satellite navigation equipment of the "Comet" series, which is used in Russian drones and missiles.

In addition, enterprises involved in the production of the Oreshnik missile complex have been subject to new restrictions.

Also on this list are Iranian companies and citizens involved in the production of Iranian drones and missiles, which are used not only against Ukraine, but also in the Middle East against the Gulf countries. These legal entities and individuals helped Russia launch, deploy, and scale up the production of "Shaheeds" in Russia.

The Office of the President of Ukraine confirmed that they had not forgotten about the Iranian instructors who trained Russian "Shaheed" operators for attacks on peaceful cities and villages in our country.

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