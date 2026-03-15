Trump announced the renewal of sanctions against Russian oil

According to White House President Donald Trump, sanctions against Russian oil will be reinstated immediately after the crisis in the Middle East is over.

Trump said that Russia will still not escape sanctions

American journalists asked the head of the White House to comment on the temporary lifting of some sanctions against the backdrop of a sharp increase in world oil prices.

Donald Trump said he "wants to have oil."

According to the American leader, such a decision on sanctions is temporary.

They will return (sanctions, — ed.) as soon as the crisis is over. Donald Trump President of the United States

As mentioned earlier, on March 13, the United States officially announced that it had temporarily lifted sanctions against Russian oil.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant also confirmed that Donald Trump's team is currently evaluating the option of lifting sanctions on Russian oil in order to increase supply on the global market and avoid a shortage.