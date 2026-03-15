The era of Russian tanks is finally coming to an end

OSINT analyst Richard Vereker has noted that the Russian army has virtually stopped losing tanks on the battlefield. The reason may be quite unexpected: the enemy has finally abandoned their use in assault operations.

Russian tanks are finally a thing of the past

Richard Vereker analyzed a lot of important data that is in the public domain, namely photos and videos.

He drew attention to the fact that in January the Russian army lost 14 tanks, and in February — only 5 units.

What is important to understand is that 4 years ago (in March 2022), Russia lost 278 tanks.

Subsequently, enemy tank losses were always measured in dozens or even hundreds.

Truly dramatic changes on the front began in the second half of 2025 — Russian tank losses began to fall rapidly.

1/ While a lot of attention is now on events in Iran, the war in Ukraine keeps going, and Russia keeps losing tanks. Here is my latest graph of overall losses, appearing to show a big spike in T-62 losses, but there is a cariat, 🧵 pic.twitter.com/G1boT8tP0q — Richard Vereker (@verekerrichard1) March 14, 2026

"I don't know why the numbers have dropped so much, but it could partly be due to a combination of changing tactics on the battlefield and perhaps fewer photos being circulated as attention shifts to Iran," the expert suggested. Share

What is also interesting is that the new T-90 tanks have completely disappeared from the list of losses. The last time they were destroyed was a few months ago.