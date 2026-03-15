OSINT analyst Richard Vereker has noted that the Russian army has virtually stopped losing tanks on the battlefield. The reason may be quite unexpected: the enemy has finally abandoned their use in assault operations.
Points of attention
- The year-over-year comparison of tank losses reveals a dramatic reduction in Russian tank casualties, indicating a significant change in battlefield dynamics.
- Experts speculate that the decline in tank losses could be attributed to evolving battlefield tactics and reduced media coverage, redirecting focus to other geopolitical conflicts.
Russian tanks are finally a thing of the past
Richard Vereker analyzed a lot of important data that is in the public domain, namely photos and videos.
He drew attention to the fact that in January the Russian army lost 14 tanks, and in February — only 5 units.
What is important to understand is that 4 years ago (in March 2022), Russia lost 278 tanks.
Subsequently, enemy tank losses were always measured in dozens or even hundreds.
Truly dramatic changes on the front began in the second half of 2025 — Russian tank losses began to fall rapidly.
What is also interesting is that the new T-90 tanks have completely disappeared from the list of losses. The last time they were destroyed was a few months ago.
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