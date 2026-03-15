Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever is calling on member states to authorize Brussels to negotiate with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, saying it is the only way to end the war.
Points of attention
- Wever underscores the necessity for EU-Russia negotiations as an alternative approach in the absence of military or economic leverage against Putin.
- Without a mandate for negotiations in Moscow, Wever warns that Ukraine may face challenges in securing a favorable agreement, potentially detrimental to its interests.
Wever calls on the EU to negotiate with Russia
According to Wever, defeating the Russian army on the battlefield and forcing Putin to end the war is only possible with "100% US support."
Against this background, the Belgian leader once again reiterated that Donald Trump's team is not entirely on Ukraine's side.
According to him, sometimes it even seems that they are "closer to Putin" than to Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
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