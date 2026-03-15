Belgian Prime Minister urges EU to negotiate with Putin
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Politics
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Belgian Prime Minister urges EU to negotiate with Putin

Wever calls on the EU to negotiate with Russia
Читати українською
Source:  Euractiv

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever is calling on member states to authorize Brussels to negotiate with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, saying it is the only way to end the war.

Points of attention

  • Wever underscores the necessity for EU-Russia negotiations as an alternative approach in the absence of military or economic leverage against Putin.
  • Without a mandate for negotiations in Moscow, Wever warns that Ukraine may face challenges in securing a favorable agreement, potentially detrimental to its interests.

Wever calls on the EU to negotiate with Russia

"Since we are unable to scare Vladimir Putin by sending weapons to Ukraine, and we cannot strangle him economically without US support, there is only one method left: to make a deal," the Belgian Prime Minister cynically stated.

According to Wever, defeating the Russian army on the battlefield and forcing Putin to end the war is only possible with "100% US support."

Against this background, the Belgian leader once again reiterated that Donald Trump's team is not entirely on Ukraine's side.

According to him, sometimes it even seems that they are "closer to Putin" than to Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Without a mandate for negotiations in Moscow, we are not at the negotiating table where the Americans will push Ukraine to accept the agreement. And I can already say that this will be a bad deal for us," Wever emphasized.

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