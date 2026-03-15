Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever is calling on member states to authorize Brussels to negotiate with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, saying it is the only way to end the war.

Wever calls on the EU to negotiate with Russia

"Since we are unable to scare Vladimir Putin by sending weapons to Ukraine, and we cannot strangle him economically without US support, there is only one method left: to make a deal," the Belgian Prime Minister cynically stated. Share

According to Wever, defeating the Russian army on the battlefield and forcing Putin to end the war is only possible with "100% US support."

Against this background, the Belgian leader once again reiterated that Donald Trump's team is not entirely on Ukraine's side.

According to him, sometimes it even seems that they are "closer to Putin" than to Volodymyr Zelenskyy.