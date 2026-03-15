Zelensky wants to sign a $35-50 billion drone deal with the US

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has officially confirmed that he intends to sign a long-term agreement with the United States for the production of drones with an estimated value of $35-50 billion.

Zelenskyy revealed his plans for drones

According to the head of state, Ukraine already had the appropriate production capacities.

The president also believes that this agreement with the US could become "a great deal for many years to come."

I wanted to sign a deal worth about 35-50 billion. We had such opportunities. This is a big deal for drones for many years. And even if some sea drones will not work in two years, for example, due to the emergence of new technologies, then new underwater drones will appear. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Ukrainian leader confirmed to journalists that work in this direction has already started.

According to him, official Kyiv proposed an agreement on drones to Kiev almost a year ago.

Zelensky stressed that Ukraine can provide the system, and the US should be the first, as it is one of the main allies.

The Head of State noted that he was talking about a system in which 200 companies could operate.