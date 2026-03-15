Zelensky wants to sign a $35-50 billion drone deal with the US

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has officially confirmed that he intends to sign a long-term agreement with the United States for the production of drones with an estimated value of $35-50 billion.
Points of attention
- The potential drone deal signifies Ukraine's existing production capabilities and highlights the country's strategic approach to international collaborations.
- Zelensky's plans for drone production showcase Ukraine's readiness to engage in high-tech industries and strengthen ties with key allies like the United States.
Zelenskyy revealed his plans for drones
According to the head of state, Ukraine already had the appropriate production capacities.
The president also believes that this agreement with the US could become "a great deal for many years to come."
The Ukrainian leader confirmed to journalists that work in this direction has already started.
According to him, official Kyiv proposed an agreement on drones to Kiev almost a year ago.
Zelensky stressed that Ukraine can provide the system, and the US should be the first, as it is one of the main allies.
The Head of State noted that he was talking about a system in which 200 companies could operate.
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