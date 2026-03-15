The Russian army has chosen a new key direction for the offensive

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky officially confirmed that as of March 15, Zaporizhia is the main direction for the Russian invaders to conduct offensive operations. The enemy is concentrating the most manpower and equipment on this section of the front.
Points of attention
- Gratitude is expressed towards soldiers, sergeants, and officers for their relentless efforts in deterring and combating the Russian aggressor.
- Efforts are being made to provision Ukrainian units with ammunition, drones, IRCs, and logistical means to enhance combat capabilities.
Zaporizhia direction has become the hottest again
According to Syrsky, he spent another day away, working in units conducting combat operations in the Zaporizhzhia direction, in the areas of Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Shcherbaky, Hulyaipol, Zelenye, and Varvarivka.
The Commander-in-Chief draws attention to the fact that the Russian army is concentrating a considerable amount of manpower and resources in this direction, as it has currently chosen it as the key one for the offensive.
Syrsky does not hide that the intensity of offensive operations in the Hulyaipol area is much higher when compared to other areas of the front.
As the commander-in-chief noted, the Defense Forces of Ukraine will continue to steadfastly hold the occupied borders and positions and destroy enemy forces on the ground.
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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