The Russian army has chosen a new key direction for the offensive
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Ukraine
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The Russian army has chosen a new key direction for the offensive

Oleksandr Syrskyi
Zaporizhia direction has become the hottest again
Читати українською

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky officially confirmed that as of March 15, Zaporizhia is the main direction for the Russian invaders to conduct offensive operations. The enemy is concentrating the most manpower and equipment on this section of the front.

Points of attention

  • Gratitude is expressed towards soldiers, sergeants, and officers for their relentless efforts in deterring and combating the Russian aggressor.
  • Efforts are being made to provision Ukrainian units with ammunition, drones, IRCs, and logistical means to enhance combat capabilities.

Zaporizhia direction has become the hottest again

According to Syrsky, he spent another day away, working in units conducting combat operations in the Zaporizhzhia direction, in the areas of Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Shcherbaky, Hulyaipol, Zelenye, and Varvarivka.

The Commander-in-Chief draws attention to the fact that the Russian army is concentrating a considerable amount of manpower and resources in this direction, as it has currently chosen it as the key one for the offensive.

Syrsky does not hide that the intensity of offensive operations in the Hulyaipol area is much higher when compared to other areas of the front.

Based on the results of the work, combat missions were clarified, based on the nature of the enemy's actions. On the spot, the issue of additional provision of our units with ammunition, drones, IRCs, and other logistical means was resolved.

Oleksandr Syrsky

Oleksandr Syrsky

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

As the commander-in-chief noted, the Defense Forces of Ukraine will continue to steadfastly hold the occupied borders and positions and destroy enemy forces on the ground.

"I am sincerely grateful to the soldiers, sergeants, and officers who are working tirelessly to deter and destroy the Russian aggressor," Syrsky added.

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