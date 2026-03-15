Ukraine is preparing to close the sky with its own air defense

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov a new important task - to close the skies of Ukraine with its own powerful air defense system.

Ukraine must have its own high-quality air defense

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the issue of the PPO is one of the most important, because it is a matter of protecting the lives of civilians.

Either the US will give us a license for Patriot, or we will receive a license from one of our European partners, or Ukraine will have its own air defense system, which will appear earlier. We should not abandon any of these approaches. But we will see which comes first. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

He also officially confirmed that Fedorov, together with the commander of the Air Defense and the entire private sector, should do everything possible to ensure that this issue is resolved as soon as possible.

Ukraine is already taking steps in this direction, as well as rocketry — their results will be tangible.