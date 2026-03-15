Ukraine is preparing to close the sky with its own air defense
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Ukraine
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Ukraine is preparing to close the sky with its own air defense

Ukraine must have its own high-quality air defense
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov a new important task - to close the skies of Ukraine with its own powerful air defense system.

Points of attention

  • The Defense Minister and relevant authorities are focused on expeditiously addressing the air defense issue through collaborative efforts within the private sector.
  • The strategic goal is to establish a comprehensive air defense system that provides global protection and reassurance to the Ukrainian people.

Ukraine must have its own high-quality air defense

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the issue of the PPO is one of the most important, because it is a matter of protecting the lives of civilians.

Either the US will give us a license for Patriot, or we will receive a license from one of our European partners, or Ukraine will have its own air defense system, which will appear earlier. We should not abandon any of these approaches. But we will see which comes first.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

He also officially confirmed that Fedorov, together with the commander of the Air Defense and the entire private sector, should do everything possible to ensure that this issue is resolved as soon as possible.

Ukraine is already taking steps in this direction, as well as rocketry — their results will be tangible.

The war is over — everyone gave us security guarantees. A plane will take off from the airport, and still people should be sure that if some random missile flies in — they will be protected. The issue is global protection. This is the number one issue, — Zelenskyy emphasized.

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