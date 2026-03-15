"This is a disaster." Trump loses interest in Ukraine and Russia

According to the Financial Times, US leader Donald Trump is no longer keen on holding peace talks to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict. His focus is now exclusively on Iran.
Points of attention
- The shift in political attention away from Ukraine to the Middle East is seen as a disaster by insiders, highlighting the seriousness of the situation.
- Factors such as escalating oil prices, temporary lifting of American sanctions, and rapid depletion of weapons for Ukraine give the Kremlin hope that they can still push their agenda.
Trump may abandon Ukraine to its fate
There are many points that indicate that the US president has lost interest, but the main one is that the peace talks have reached a dead end.
According to anonymous sources, in this situation, only Putin, who had no intention of ending the war, will win.
Moreover, the skyrocketing oil prices, the temporary lifting of American sanctions, and the rapid depletion of the weapons that Ukraine was supposed to receive give the Kremlin hope that all is not lost.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has already confirmed that the breakdown of the Ukraine-US-Russia talks is still possible.
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-