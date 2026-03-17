Putin decided to reduce the scale of missile production

Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky has evidence that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has decided to redistribute resources. Against this background, the aggressor country has begun to produce fewer missiles and is concentrating its efforts on the production of attack drones.

What is known about Putin's new plans?

As Ukrainian intelligence officers managed to find out, the aggressor country began to reduce missile production.

Instead, the enemy is increasingly pouring finances into scaling up drone production.

According to Volodymyr Zelensky, as of today, the Russian attack on Ukraine is 350–500 drones per day.

Russia wants to reach 600–800 drones by 2026, but their overall goal is 1,000 drones per day. This number should be shot down by interceptor drones, and it requires about 2,000–3,000 interceptors, no less. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Despite this, the head of state did not forget to remind about the advantages of the Ukrainian experience.

First of all, the point is that an interceptor drone costs $3,000–$5,000, meaning that one "Shahed" costs about $10,000.

But as for the Patriot missile, it costs $4 million.