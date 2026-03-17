"I don't know how they do it." Trump is surprised that Ukrainians live in Ukraine
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Politics
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"I don't know how they do it." Trump is surprised that Ukrainians live in Ukraine

Trump once again mentioned Ukraine and Ukrainians
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

US leader Donald Trump unexpectedly mentioned Ukrainians during a speech about Lebanon. He does not hide his surprise that even despite the war and daily bombings, "people live in Ukraine."

Points of attention

  • Trump highlighted his amazement that people continue to live in Ukraine, given the challenging circumstances.
  • This incident sheds light on Trump's perceptions of Ukraine and his awareness of the ongoing conflicts in the region.

Trump once again mentioned Ukraine and Ukrainians

American journalists asked the head of the White House to comment on Israel's military operation in Lebanon.

According to the US president, he recently had a meeting with an influential Lebanese.

I asked: do you really live in Lebanon? Do your parents live there?" He, according to Trump, replied: "Oh, yes, they live there. And over the years they have gotten used to being bombed there," Donald Trump said.

After the American leader reflected on the difficulties that the Hezbollah movement creates for Lebanon, the US president suddenly remembered Ukrainians and their lives amid the war.

People live in Ukraine. I know you'd think they couldn't live in Ukraine, but they live in Ukraine. I don't know how they do it, but they live in Ukraine.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of Ukraine

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