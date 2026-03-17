US leader Donald Trump unexpectedly mentioned Ukrainians during a speech about Lebanon. He does not hide his surprise that even despite the war and daily bombings, "people live in Ukraine."
Points of attention
- Trump highlighted his amazement that people continue to live in Ukraine, given the challenging circumstances.
- This incident sheds light on Trump's perceptions of Ukraine and his awareness of the ongoing conflicts in the region.
Trump once again mentioned Ukraine and Ukrainians
American journalists asked the head of the White House to comment on Israel's military operation in Lebanon.
According to the US president, he recently had a meeting with an influential Lebanese.
After the American leader reflected on the difficulties that the Hezbollah movement creates for Lebanon, the US president suddenly remembered Ukrainians and their lives amid the war.
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