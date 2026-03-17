"I don't know how they do it." Trump is surprised that Ukrainians live in Ukraine

US leader Donald Trump unexpectedly mentioned Ukrainians during a speech about Lebanon. He does not hide his surprise that even despite the war and daily bombings, "people live in Ukraine."

Trump once again mentioned Ukraine and Ukrainians

American journalists asked the head of the White House to comment on Israel's military operation in Lebanon.

According to the US president, he recently had a meeting with an influential Lebanese.

I asked: do you really live in Lebanon? Do your parents live there?" He, according to Trump, replied: "Oh, yes, they live there. And over the years they have gotten used to being bombed there," Donald Trump said. Share

After the American leader reflected on the difficulties that the Hezbollah movement creates for Lebanon, the US president suddenly remembered Ukrainians and their lives amid the war.