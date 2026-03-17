Ukrainian aviation completely destroyed 9 areas of concentration of the Russian army
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Ukraine
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Ukrainian aviation completely destroyed 9 areas of concentration of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian aviation completely destroyed 9 areas of concentration of the Russian army
Читати українською

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully destroyed nine areas of concentration of manpower and equipment of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • Recent enemy activities include missile strikes, air strikes, kamikaze drones, and attacks on settlements and Ukrainian troop positions.
  • The ongoing conflict marks the 1483rd day of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, with continuous combat clashes and defense efforts.

Losses of the Russian Army as of March 17, 2026

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 03/17/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,280,860 (+930) people,

  • tanks — 11,783 (+2) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,218 (+3) units,

  • artillery systems — 38,477 (+20) units,

  • MLRS — 1,688 (+1) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 183,144 (+1,991) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 83,744 (+120) units.

The defense forces are repelling attempts by the occupiers to improve their position and advance deeper into the territory of Ukraine, inflicting significant losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment on various sections of the front.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out one missile strike using one rocket and 70 air strikes, dropping 200 guided bombs.

In addition, it used 9,616 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,715 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 98 from multiple launch rocket systems.

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