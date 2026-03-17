Ukrainian aviation completely destroyed 9 areas of concentration of the Russian army

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully destroyed nine areas of concentration of manpower and equipment of the Russian invaders.

Losses of the Russian Army as of March 17, 2026

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 03/17/26 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,280,860 (+930) people,

tanks — 11,783 (+2) units,

armored combat vehicles — 24,218 (+3) units,

artillery systems — 38,477 (+20) units,

MLRS — 1,688 (+1) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 183,144 (+1,991) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 83,744 (+120) units.

The defense forces are repelling attempts by the occupiers to improve their position and advance deeper into the territory of Ukraine, inflicting significant losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment on various sections of the front. Share

Yesterday, the enemy carried out one missile strike using one rocket and 70 air strikes, dropping 200 guided bombs.