Air defense neutralized 154 drones during new Russian attack

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that during the night of March 16-17, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 178 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas type and drones of other types.
Points of attention
- 22 strike UAVs hit 12 locations, highlighting the magnitude of the threat faced by Ukraine.
- Ukrainian defenders urge everyone to follow safety rules and unite towards victory in safeguarding the sky against enemy attacks.
Air defense successfully repels new Russian attack
A new enemy air attack began at 6:00 PM on March 16.
This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Bryansk, Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, — RF, Gvardiyske, Chauda — TOT AR Crimea.
According to the latest data, about 110 of them are "shaheeds."
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
As of 08:00, air defenses have shot down/suppressed 154 enemy UAVs.
The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.
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