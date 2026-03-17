Air defense neutralized 154 drones during new Russian attack

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that during the night of March 16-17, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 178 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas type and drones of other types.

Air defense successfully repels new Russian attack

A new enemy air attack began at 6:00 PM on March 16.

This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Bryansk, Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, — RF, Gvardiyske, Chauda — TOT AR Crimea.

According to the latest data, about 110 of them are "shaheeds."

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 08:00, air defenses have shot down/suppressed 154 enemy UAVs.

22 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 12 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at two locations. Share

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.