Lukashenko brazenly threatens NATO countries and Ukraine with "Oreshnik"

The self-proclaimed President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, in a sharp manner threatened NATO countries and Ukraine with the Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile.

Lukashenko threatens Europe with Russian Oreshnik missile

The dictator commented on the statement of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that Russian Oreshnik missiles on the territory of Belarus should be legitimate targets.

I'm not saying that tomorrow we'll be blasting this "Oreshnik" over Vilnius, Warsaw or Kyiv. God forbid. This is not our task. We need to protect our country. And so that "Oreshnik" doesn't blast, don't come to us. Not from Ukraine, not from Poland, not from Lithuania, not from Latvia. Let's solve the issue humanely.

He added that he "will not sleep and watch" if neighboring countries consider objects on the territory of Belarus to be a legitimate target.

I can do 70 km, 200 km. We have something to get. So I would advise them not to chatter and not to babble. They consider "Oreshnik" a legitimate target - please. Share

He also added that the "Oreshnik" is a mobile weapon. However, according to him, there are also false targets.