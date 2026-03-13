Lukashenko brazenly threatens NATO countries and Ukraine with "Oreshnik"

The self-proclaimed President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, in a sharp manner threatened NATO countries and Ukraine with the Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile.
Points of attention
- Lukashenko threatens to use the Oreshnik ballistic missile against NATO countries and Ukraine.
- The dictator reacted to the statement of Ukrainian President Zelensky regarding the legality of facilities on the territory of Belarus for "Oreshnik".
Lukashenko threatens Europe with Russian Oreshnik missile
The dictator commented on the statement of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that Russian Oreshnik missiles on the territory of Belarus should be legitimate targets.
I'm not saying that tomorrow we'll be blasting this "Oreshnik" over Vilnius, Warsaw or Kyiv. God forbid. This is not our task. We need to protect our country. And so that "Oreshnik" doesn't blast, don't come to us. Not from Ukraine, not from Poland, not from Lithuania, not from Latvia. Let's solve the issue humanely.
He added that he "will not sleep and watch" if neighboring countries consider objects on the territory of Belarus to be a legitimate target.
He also added that the "Oreshnik" is a mobile weapon. However, according to him, there are also false targets.
That is, 10 cars will go on the route. We looked from above - ten "Oreshnikov". And there will be only one. Therefore, there will always be an antidote to any poison.
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