8 civilians injured in Russian strike on Zaporizhia
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Ukraine
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8 civilians injured in Russian strike on Zaporizhia

Ivan Fedorov
Russia's attack on Zaporizhia — many victims
Читати українською

Russian occupiers launched a new attack on Zaporizhia and hit near the Nova Poshta terminal. According to the latest data, 8 civilians were injured in the city. The strike occurred on the morning of March 17.

Points of attention

  • Nova Poshta is investigating the extent of the damage and working towards restoring the terminal's operation swiftly to ensure delivery stability.
  • The company has shifted to backup logistics capacity and is operating in an enhanced mode to maintain service during the recovery process.

Russia's attack on Zaporizhia — many victims

The latest details were provided by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov.

He officially confirmed that this time the Russians struck near one of the logistics operator's terminals.

There were 7 employees at work at the time — all of them were injured.

Later it became known that the Nova Poshta terminal had come under enemy attack.

The number of injured has increased to 8 people. Six employees received concussion. The condition of two more people is assessed by doctors as moderate.

Ivan Fedorov

Ivan Fedorov

Head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA

According to him, Russian invaders attacked the SICH innovation terminal.

Fedorov stressed that there were no fatalities as a result of the strike, and medics are already working with the victims.

Nova Poshta confirmed that it is currently investigating the extent of the damage and is doing everything possible to restore the terminal's operation as soon as possible.

"Immediately after the attack, we switched to backup logistics capacity to maintain delivery stability. Processes have already been rebuilt — the team is working in an enhanced mode," the company said.

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